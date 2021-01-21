SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 54,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

