Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

HNDL stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

