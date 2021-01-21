Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

