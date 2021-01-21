Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $239,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

