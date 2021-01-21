Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

