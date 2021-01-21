Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $223,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donaldson by 480.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Donaldson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.