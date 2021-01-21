Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

