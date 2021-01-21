Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

