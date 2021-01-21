Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 11.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.44. 43,602,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 26,048,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 684,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.