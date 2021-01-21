Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 198,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

