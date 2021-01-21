Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) Shares Up 1.1%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 34,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 13,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.26 million and a PE ratio of 296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (SA.V) (CVE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration for resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

