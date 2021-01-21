Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stake Increased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

