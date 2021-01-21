Sono-Tek Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

