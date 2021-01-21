Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,570.00

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and last traded at GBX 1,560.59 ($20.39), with a volume of 58873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,527 ($19.95).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 41.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.26.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

