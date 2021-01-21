Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

