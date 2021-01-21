Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

