SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

