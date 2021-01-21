Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,662 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20.

On Monday, November 16th, Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

