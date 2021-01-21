Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

