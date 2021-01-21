Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 157,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,393. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

