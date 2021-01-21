Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $472,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,480. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

