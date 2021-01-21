Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.96. 1,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $289.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

