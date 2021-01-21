Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.28. 126,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

