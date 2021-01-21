Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 118,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

