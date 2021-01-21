Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 41,786 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,786 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

