Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.