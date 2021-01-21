Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.67 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of First Horizon worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.