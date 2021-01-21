Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,427 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of United States Steel worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.