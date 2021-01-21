Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,046 shares in the company, valued at $31,174,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,114 shares of company stock worth $29,982,321. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 30.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

