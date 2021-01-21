SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SM Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

NYSE SM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 97,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

