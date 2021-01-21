SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,602,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 1,662,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.6396 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

