Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.06-2.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.06 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.