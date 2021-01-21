Skycoin (SKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $706,976.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $706,976.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

