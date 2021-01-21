Skrumble Network (SKM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $438,973.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $438,973.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

