Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.51

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

