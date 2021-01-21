Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 1.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 67,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 52,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$75.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.88.

About Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. The company develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.