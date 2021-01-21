Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 112,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,865. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

