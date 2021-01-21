Sippican Capital Advisors Invests $207,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $110,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 1,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

