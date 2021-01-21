Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $30.34. 62,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,524. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.