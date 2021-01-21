Sippican Capital Advisors Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $157.76. 46,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.