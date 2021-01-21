Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

