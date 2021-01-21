Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.29% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,879. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $528.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

