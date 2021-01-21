Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 159 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.21. 360,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,062,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. 140166 upped their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

