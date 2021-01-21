SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $710,910.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $67.07 million and $710,910.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

