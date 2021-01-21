Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

SI stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

