Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.41. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,596 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

