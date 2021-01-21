Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.67. Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 12,797 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 43.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$125.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00.

In related news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 75,000 shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$267,750.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

