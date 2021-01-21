Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,105. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

