ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $42,262.09 and approximately $127.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00526553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.86 or 0.03780956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

