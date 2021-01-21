ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.17 Average PT from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTI opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.94 million, a PE ratio of 210.87, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

