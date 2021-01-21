ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.17 Average PT from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $75,294.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SSTI opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.94 million, a PE ratio of 210.87, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Recommended Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.